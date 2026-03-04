North Chennai residents push for major infrastructure revamp ahead of polls

The Federation of North Chennai Residents Welfare Association recently met DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi at Anna Arivalayam, urging that its proposals find a place in the party’s election manifesto. It also submitted its charter to the AIADMK and plans to approach other major parties.

The charter calls for a comprehensive North Chennai Development Plan, anchored in a participatory socio-economic study to assess local needs and ensure balanced growth across neighbourhoods. The federation wants Manali, Ennore and Tiruvottiyur declared Strict Monitoring Zones under a special ecological framework.

Residents alleged that toxic emissions, including ammonia and mercury, have made normal life difficult in several areas. With North Chennai housing a large share of the State’s heavy and petrochemical industries, activists argued that no further Red Category projects, including the proposed waste incinerator, should be permitted.