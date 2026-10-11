North Chennai residents' federation drafts 14-point master plan for RK Nagar

CHENNAI: The Federation of North Chennai Residents Welfare Associations (FNCRWA) of the Radhakrishnan Nagar constituency adopted a 14-point master plan at a meeting held at a private hall at IOC, Tondiarpet, on Sunday (October 11).
It covers secure drinking water and sewage management, reclaiming the Kodungaiyur dump yard, shutting down the 50-tonne incinerator, dropping the proposed 2,100-tonne waste-to-energy (WtE) plant, providing sale deeds and patta rights for TNUHDB residences and other infrastructure developments.
Earlier, similar plans were drafted in Tiruvottiyur and Perambur constituencies. The finalised master plan will be submitted to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, Cabinet ministers, the Chief Secretary and department heads by year-end.
“A survey of 415 households across eight neighbourhoods within 2 km of the 50 MTPD incinerator documented severe socio-economic disruption. Residents’ right to clean air and safe drinking water had been compromised, with higher cancer risk and more respiratory and skin diseases. Also, the health and environmental report based on 415 residents around Kodungaiyur dump yard has been submitted to the National Human Rights Commission and the UN Human Rights Council,” said TK Shanmugam, president, FNCRWA.
GCC Commissioner GS Sameeran had earlier cited Hong Kong’s 3,000-tonne WtE plant as a model. However, it stands on an artificial island 2.5 km from homes, where density is about 9,883 people/sq km. “Kodungaiyur is just 500 metres from houses, with a density of 43,000. An RTI reply showed the Corporation skipped 45 of 48 mandatory emission tests over six years at the existing plant,” he explained.
The federation demands closure of the existing plant and cancellation and scrapping of the WTE plan. It also seeks faster biomining with control of dust, odour and fires, independent studies of groundwater, air quality and health in the seven areas near the dump yard, monthly medical camps and treatment, especially for respiratory illness. It also wants compensation or monthly aid for eligible families.
A representative of the Thiruvalluvar Nagar plot owners’ association said that a temporary suspension of the sewage pumping station would cause sewage to overflow onto streets. He said that 68 houses get no piped water because of low pressure.
Shanmugam said, “Around Rs 946 crore was allotted for Metro Water works under the North Chennai Development Plan, but work stalled because CMDA did not release its 50% share, leaving replacement of 82 sewage pumping stations incomplete. Former Chief Secretary N Muraganandam acknowledged that over 60% of homes lack piped water and sewage connections, and sought an integrated scheme and an expert committee to prevent sewage cross-contamination within 4 months.”
The plan also asks for more supply to the IOC pumping station, fixes for low pressure, replacement of pipelines over 30 years old, and an audit of sewage pumping stations. It calls for desilting of the Buckingham Canal, retaining walls near Netaji Nagar, an end to sewage flowing into the canal, early warnings and emergency flood plans.
Tens of thousands of residents in over 12 TNUHDB settlements lack sale deeds. The federation wants a GO to simplify name transfers using Aadhaar, Voter ID and stamp-paper agreements for TNUHDB tenements. It seeks a waiver of World Bank loan penalties, as Rs 2,000-3,000 loans have grown past Rs 1 lakh, an estimated Rs 130-300 crore in total. It pledged to resist eviction notices on railway land at Karunanidhi Nagar and Shastri Nagar.
Ward 42 Councillor Renuka said, “I’ve asked for the announcement of approval status and budget of the Korukkupet railway underpass, repair of roads and more bus services from IOC Bus Terminus to Tiruvanmiyur, Madhavaram and Vadapalani.”
The federation demands the upgradation of Government Peripheral Hospital in Tondiarpet, free house-site pattas in Sivan Nagar, better burial grounds, a permanent fish market at Ganesh Nagar, youth job fairs, and ward-level consultations with quarterly progress reviews.