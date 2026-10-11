North Chennai residents' federation drafts 14-point master plan for RK Nagar

It covers secure drinking water and sewage management, reclaiming the Kodungaiyur dump yard, shutting down the 50-tonne incinerator, dropping the proposed 2,100-tonne waste-to-energy (WtE) plant, providing sale deeds and patta rights for TNUHDB residences and other infrastructure developments.

Earlier, similar plans were drafted in Tiruvottiyur and Perambur constituencies. The finalised master plan will be submitted to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, Cabinet ministers, the Chief Secretary and department heads by year-end.

“A survey of 415 households across eight neighbourhoods within 2 km of the 50 MTPD incinerator documented severe socio-economic disruption. Residents’ right to clean air and safe drinking water had been compromised, with higher cancer risk and more respiratory and skin diseases. Also, the health and environmental report based on 415 residents around Kodungaiyur dump yard has been submitted to the National Human Rights Commission and the UN Human Rights Council,” said TK Shanmugam, president, FNCRWA.

GCC Commissioner GS Sameeran had earlier cited Hong Kong’s 3,000-tonne WtE plant as a model. However, it stands on an artificial island 2.5 km from homes, where density is about 9,883 people/sq km. “Kodungaiyur is just 500 metres from houses, with a density of 43,000. An RTI reply showed the Corporation skipped 45 of 48 mandatory emission tests over six years at the existing plant,” he explained.