North Chennai gears up for Cyclone Akvan; 69 Relief centres kept ready

CHENNAI: Ahead of Cyclone Akvan, Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Regional Deputy Commissioner (North) Shweta Suman chaired a virtual review meeting from the Royapuram regional office on Monday to assess monsoon preparedness across zones 1-5.
“To house residents from flood-prone low-lying areas, 69 relief centres equipped with bedding, electricity, restrooms, and drinking water have been readied, backed by 14 community kitchens on standby,” said GCC.
Additionally, 30 rescue boats are stationed to evacuate people from severely inundated pockets, while sandbags and generator-backed high-mast floodlights have been deployed across vulnerable neighbourhoods.
Suman directed civic officials to maintain close coordination with the Fire and Rescue Services, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to ensure seamless relief and rescue operations. Officials and field staff have been placed on round-the-clock shifts, supported by 2,721 social volunteers.
For dewatering subways and waterlogged stretches, the civic body has positioned 50 units of 100-HP motor pumps and 160 pump-mounted tractors. To clear uprooted trees swiftly, 100 personnel, along with Shaktiman vehicles, 10 earth-movers, 20 lorries, and five bobcats, are on standby.