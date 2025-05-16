North Chennai faces frequent power cuts in several areas; residents appeal to CM Stalin 

CHENNAI: North Chennai residents have petitioned Chief Minister MK Stalin over the frequent power cuts and low voltage supply issues in several areas, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

In the past few days, many localities of North Chennai like Kodungaiyur, Kannadasan Nagar, Aishwarya Nagar, Govinda Swamy Street, Muthamizh Nagar, Thiruvalluvar Nagar, and M R Nagar have been experiencing frequent power cuts. The people in the areas, including the elderly and children, are also suffering from lack of sleep due to the low voltage supply. The local people have been complaining to the EB officials several times, in person, yet no steps have been taken to fix this issue, they alleged.

When people questioned officials, they were requested to contact an EB engineer or line man. "However, if you call them through cell phones, they won't pick up the call and switch off their phones," said a resident.

On Wednesday, there was a power cut at 8 pm in Kannadasan Nagar and supply was not restored until late at night. Following this, the people engaged in a blockade protest in front of the Electricity Board office which was immersed in darkness, but no officials came forward even after four hours.

The local people gave a petition to the Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday about the negligence of the Electricity Board (EB) officials on multiple complaints even after their blockade protest and appealed to address their grievances.