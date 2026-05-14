North Chennai children pen thank-you note to CM for shutting 717 Tasmac outlets

CHENNAI: Welcoming the decision to shut down 717 Tasmac outlets across the state, children in North Chennai have written a thank-you note to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.
During the campaigning for the assembly elections, the members (children) of Confederation of Arunodaya Children Sangam (CACS) placed a set of demands from the new government ahead of the elections. And, one of the demands included shutting down Tasmac outlets, especially near educational institutions.
Hence, in a letter addressed to the CM, the children welcomed the decision to shut down several outlets. The letter read, "The decision to prioritise the removal of liquor outlets (Tasmac) in sensitive areas is a significant and commendable first step in governance."
The letter further added, "The presence of liquor shops near educational institutions and religious sites has long contributed to unsafe environments. Hence, the government's action helps to safeguard children and improve their overall well-being."
The letter also shed light on the difficult conditions faced by children in North Chennai areas such as Korukkupet, Royapuram, Tondiarpet, Tiruvottiyur, and Ennore. Many children in these regions struggle with poverty, lack of parental employment, substance abuse in communities, school dropouts and violence against children.