North Chennai children pen thank-you note to CM for shutting 717 Tasmac outlets

During the campaigning for the assembly elections, the members (children) of Confederation of Arunodaya Children Sangam (CACS) placed a set of demands from the new government ahead of the elections. And, one of the demands included shutting down Tasmac outlets, especially near educational institutions.

Hence, in a letter addressed to the CM, the children welcomed the decision to shut down several outlets. The letter read, "The decision to prioritise the removal of liquor outlets (Tasmac) in sensitive areas is a significant and commendable first step in governance."