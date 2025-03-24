Non-functional LED lights in Avadi wards rankle councillors

CHENNAI: During the Avadi Corporation council meeting, several councillors raised complaints over the non-functional LED light across their wards.

Ward 22 Councillor Jothilakshmi N said, “Whenever we raise complaints regarding the issue, the contractor says shortage of lights is the problem.”

Ward 42 Councillor Rajendran K said, “The electric posts do not have a proper line or cable. Response from the vendor’s side when asked about lights is “purchase it yourself”. In my ward, there are areas with venomous reptiles. Despite highlighting that in the complaints, lights are not fixed.”

And other councillors also raised the issue, lamenting over the lackadaisical response of the agency to the public that they would have to wait until the stock was available.

Avadi Corporation Commissioner S Kandasamy issued a warning to the contractor and instructed the agency to take necessary steps to resolve the issue at the earliest.