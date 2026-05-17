Non-functional escalators at St Thomas Mount EMU station inconvenience commuters

Commuters alleged that all four escalators at the station remained out of service on Saturday, affecting access to platforms 1 and 2, platforms 3 and 4, and the two-wheeler parking area.

They said only one escalator on platforms 1 and 2 had functioned briefly on Friday. Passengers said the non-operation of the escalators had made it difficult for commuters carrying luggage and elderly persons to access the platforms using staircases.