Nolambur police nabs 8 in murder case, one shot in knee while resisting arrest

CHENNAI: A neighbourhood quarrel between a man and two brothers while drawing water from a tanker in Nolambur on Friday (June 26) night escalated into a murder, leaving one of the brothers dead and two of his family members severely injured.
The police arrested eight persons in connection with the murder within hours of the incident. One of the accused who resisted arrest and allegedly attacked police personnel was shot in the knee and secured, the police said.
The deceased was identified as M Sanjay (24). He lived in Chinna Nolambur with his parents, Murugadoss (52) and Selvi (48), and elder brother, M Sarath (28).
On Friday night, Sarath and Sanjay were drawing water from a tanker near their house when an argument broke out with Udhaya, a resident. The brothers allegedly assaulted Udhaya and returned home.
Shortly after, Udhaya returned with his brothers Rakesh and Karthik and several friends. The group allegedly trespassed into the house and attacked Sanjay and Sarath with knives. When Murugadoss intervened, he was also stabbed before the assailants fled.
The three injured were rushed to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, where Sanjay was declared brought dead. Sarath and Murugadoss are undergoing treatment.
On information, the Nolambur police registered a case of murder and formed three special teams to secure the accused.
While on the lookout for the accused, a police team had rounded up a key accused, Rupesh (23) of Perumal Koil Street, Maduravoyal. He allegedly attacked police while resisting arrest. In self-defence, the police shot him in the knee and secured him, according to an official statement. Inspector Arul Manimaran and Head Constable Pavunraj suffered injuries and are undergoing treatment.
Police also arrested seven others: Naveenkumar (24) of Bethel Nagar, Injambakkam, Udhayaraj (21), Surya (20) of MMDA Colony, Maduravoyal, Karthik Raja (28), Rakesh Raja (26), Meshak (22) and Suryaprakash (22) - all from Perumal Koil Street, Maduravoyal. Further investigations are ongoing.