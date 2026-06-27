Nolambur police nabs 8 in murder case, one shot in knee while resisting arrest

On Friday night, Sarath and Sanjay were drawing water from a tanker near their house when an argument broke out with Udhaya, a resident. The brothers allegedly assaulted Udhaya and returned home.

Shortly after, Udhaya returned with his brothers Rakesh and Karthik and several friends. The group allegedly trespassed into the house and attacked Sanjay and Sarath with knives. When Murugadoss intervened, he was also stabbed before the assailants fled.

The three injured were rushed to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, where Sanjay was declared brought dead. Sarath and Murugadoss are undergoing treatment.