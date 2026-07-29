Nochikuppam fisherfolk hold hunger strike opposing Blue Flag projects

They have appealed to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to protect the community’s fishing rights and coastal livelihoods.

“Generations of families from Nochikuppam have depended on fishing and fish trade since before India’s Independence,” said a member from the community. “Successive governments introduced various projects to commercialise the Marina coastline, including beautification works, tourism initiatives, road projects and the relocation of traditional fish markets. All of it resulted in creating more hardships for the community.”

Protesters urged the government to drop any plans to introduce tourism-related projects in areas used for fishing activities and also ensure that traditional fish vendors are allowed to continue their trade at their existing locations. They also demanded that the coastal stretches used by traditional fishing communities be declared protected fishing zones and sought the development of community welfare facilities and fisheries related infrastructure at the site of the Nochikuppam modern fish market.