No water for 10 days: Malligaipoo colony residents urge swift action

According to residents of the Malligaipoo Colony, 2nd lane, approximately 26 years ago, the Chennai Metro Water and Sewage Board (CMWSSB) installed three hand pumps for 36 families on the street. To meet their daily water needs, they required 20 plastic pots of water, which increases to 35 plastic pots, especially during summer.

The water connection was severed for 10 days in the past two weeks, and only one of three hand pumps is in good condition. CMWSSB supplies 2 hours of water between 6 am and 7.30 am and after 7.00 pm at low flow to the hand pump. "Only five people can fill the water in the pump. The Metro Water follows irregular timings. Tanker lorries can't enter the small street," noted K Tamil Selvi, a resident of the street.