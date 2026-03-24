No water for 10 days: Malligaipoo colony residents urge swift action

CHENNAI: For 11 consecutive days, nearly 40 families living in Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) houses in Malligaipoo Colony in Vyasarpadi have been experiencing water scarcity. They are left with no other choice but to rely on the other hand pumps located on the Sathayamoorthi Nagar Main Road and Bharathiyar Nagar.
According to residents of the Malligaipoo Colony, 2nd lane, approximately 26 years ago, the Chennai Metro Water and Sewage Board (CMWSSB) installed three hand pumps for 36 families on the street. To meet their daily water needs, they required 20 plastic pots of water, which increases to 35 plastic pots, especially during summer.
The water connection was severed for 10 days in the past two weeks, and only one of three hand pumps is in good condition. CMWSSB supplies 2 hours of water between 6 am and 7.30 am and after 7.00 pm at low flow to the hand pump. "Only five people can fill the water in the pump. The Metro Water follows irregular timings. Tanker lorries can't enter the small street," noted K Tamil Selvi, a resident of the street.
As most of the residents are cleanliness workers, it is a tough task for them to fill the water in the morning. "As we leave by 5.00 am-5.30 am, often we ask our husband and children to fill the water in pots. Also in the evening, a group of women goes to the hand pump located in Bharathiyar Nagar and Sathaya Moorthi Nagar main road and collects the water in the cart pullers in the evening," explained K Santhi.
G Tamil Selvan said, "We often get contaminated water from the handpump. As bubble-top water prices increase, we have to spend more money on drinking water. We have been asking officials to change the ageing drinking water pipeline to ensure high water flow."
An official in CMWSSB said, "A few days back, we repaired the two hand pumps, and water will be supplied to the hand pumps." Explaining the low flow of water to hand pumps, "Several houses fill more water in their tanks using motors. This results in low flow."