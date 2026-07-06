No shortcuts in law, says Kerala High Court judge at VITSOL event

CHENNAI: Lawyers must be sensitive, empathetic and effective people managers, while recognising that the legal profession demands perseverance rather than shortcuts, Kerala High Court judge Devan Ramachandran said at the induction programme for freshers of the VIT School of Law (VITSOL) at VIT Chennai.
Addressing students joining various law degree programmes, Justice Ramachandran described law as 'the profession of life', saying it touches every aspect of human existence. He urged aspiring lawyers to cultivate qualities beyond academic excellence and prepare themselves for a long professional journey.
"There are no shortcuts in your profession. It is a marathon," he said, adding that students should learn from failures and remain committed to continuous growth.
He also stressed that success in law should not be measured only by distinctions or academic ranks, expressing hope that the graduating batch would produce not only outstanding lawyers but also capable judges. Quoting Swami Vivekananda, he reminded students that every individual has the potential to achieve greatness.
Encouraging participation in moot court competitions, Justice Ramachandran said such platforms help students develop legal reasoning, advocacy skills and a broader understanding of the law.
Advocate Sarah Sunny of the Supreme Court advised students to treat barriers as learning opportunities and to uphold courage, compassion and conviction throughout their careers.
Maygha Viswanat, senior legal counsel at XFLOW Payments India Private Limited and an alumna of VIT School of Law, urged students to build lasting relationships with faculty members and actively participate in moot courts.
VIT Chennai Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr T Thyagarajan presided over the programme, while Dean of VIT School of Law Dr CT Rabbiraj proposed the vote of thanks. Faculty members, administrators and students attended the event.