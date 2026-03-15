No sewage mixing in Ambattur drain, Metro Water tells High Court

The submission was made in a counter affidavit in a writ petition filed by advocate VS Suresh of Thendral Nagar in the Ambattur zone of the Greater Chennai Corporation.

Suresh alleged that a stormwater drain laid during 2021–22 to carry rainwater from New Street through Thendral Nagar 3rd and 1st Streets towards Puzhal lake was not functioning properly. The rainwater stagnated during the 2023 and 2024 monsoons, he said, and alleged that sewage had been diverted into the channel.

When the matter came up for hearing on January 5, the High Court had issued notice to the corporation and CMWSSB seeking response.