No business inside market, allow shops back on Loop Road, demand fish market vendors

CHENNAI: Uncertainty looms over Nochikuppam near Marina Beach, a closely-connected community of fisherfolks whose lives depend on the sea. Ever since they were asked to sell their wares at the newly-constructed modern market on Loop Road, they have been wracked with a tale of woe.

Everyday sales have taken a beating, and lack of space inside the market has forced them to move to the parking lot of the market. Vendors refuse to occupy the stalls until authorities address the challenges they face in the market and allocate another space on the roadside itself.

Fish vendors have been fighting to protect their rights to earn a livelihood business at Loop Road, but the Madras High Court order – that stalls caused traffic congestion – put a wrench in the proverbial wheel. Earlier, the fisherfolk and vendors of several hamlets in Pattinampakkam sat in on a road rook, and urged the State government to allow them to conduct their business on the roadside instead of shifting to the fish market.

However, vehicles were diverted along the Loop Road due to the construction work of the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), which led to a traffic gridlock. Since the vendors were blamed for the chaos, they had choice but to move to the newly-constructed market.

“There are 250 fish stalls at Nochikuppam. All of them were selling fish on the roadside. Inside the market, more than 100 stalls were added, and given to those who don’t belong to this village. They were given space in the front row and we were forced to sell our wares behind. It’s one of the main reasons for dull sales,” explained Latha Velan, a vendor with over a decade of experience in selling fish.

The market accommodates 360 stalls with various facilities including drinking water, electricity, toilets and sewage treatment plants. The local body has constructed a parking lot (both two-wheelers and four-wheelers).

Latha pointed to the water leakage through the roof and the extreme heat during summer. “When we were selling on the roadside till night time, the fish used to be fresh. Now, due to heat from the roof, the colour of the fish varieties changes within a few hours, and they also get spoiled. So much wasted every day!” she lamented. “After shifting to the market, we’re unable to earn back our investments.”

Another problem vendors face is space constraints inside the market. The width of the shop is limited and only one person can stand inside each shop. There is not enough storage space to keep at least 10-20 kg of fish in each shop. So, vendors purchase less quantity in bulk.

As their sales have been severely impacted in the last 3-4 months, they have moved the shops to the parking lot in the premises.

“We’re tired of raising multiple complaints to the Corporation. Though they are aware that we sell at the parking space, no action has been taken to address the problem ‘why’. Since, there is no sufficient space for parking two-wheelers and four-wheelers, customers don’t visit the market; instead they prefer purchasing from the nearby villages such as Srinivasapuram,” said T Prema, another vendor at the market.

Vendors stated that when stalls were set up on the roadside, even those who just passed through the Loop Road would stop to purchase. At times, they would earn Rs 5,000 to 10,000 per day. However, after moving to the market, they hardly earn Rs 500 per day.

“We’ve invested Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 and set up stalls at the market. For the last two months, we've been unable to make profit. We did not ask for a market,” fumed Kamatchi (name changed), who has been selling fish for 40 years at Nochikuppam.

When fresh fish is not sold for over 3-4 days, they turn it into dry fish and even then sales are improving. “We’ve been giving it to those selling on the roadside in various places for free. We purchased vanjaram for Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000 as people don’t buy in bulk. So, we keep it dried and salted for sale. Still customers are not willing to buy from the market,” said R Yogeshwari, another vendor.

Vendors have urged the Chennai Corporation to address the challenges they have been facing in the market. If not, they want the local body to set up a shelter on the roadside to ensure their livelihood is not affected.

When contacted, a senior official with GCC said, “Steps will be taken to address issues in the market. We’ll ensure they are moved from the parking lot to the stalls allotted for them.”

The GCC had constructed the market at Rs 14 crore, after the HC order to remove encroachments from the road. Chief Minister Stalin inaugurated the market on August 12, and two months later, the civic body began shifting hawkers to the market.