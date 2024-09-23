No respite from sea erosion for Srinivasapuram fishermen

CHENNAI: Fishermen and residents of Srinivasapuram at Foreshore Estate have raised concerns that their livelihood is affected as the sea erosion has either fully or partially damaged their boats and houses that are close to the shore on Saturday.

Explaining further that erosion has occurred frequently in recent times because of climate change, the fishermen urged the government to take immediate steps to protect the hamlets in the locality from coastal erosion. “Every year, at least two coastal erosions occur in the locality, however, in recent times, we have witnessed four erosions due to accelerating climate change. It has affected the livelihood of fishermen in the area. The recent erosion has damaged the fishermen’s boats and a few houses that are near the coast,” highlighted R Sasikumar, a fisherman at Srinivasapuram.

The fishermen have brought the boats to the roadside as they are damaged by erosion. They are concerned that either the local body authorities or the police would remove the boats which would worsen their situation even more. It is to be noted that from Nochikuppam to Pattinambakkam the residents did not witness sea erosion on Saturday.

“The fibre boats are in bad shape after the recent erosion and it might take a long time for the fishermen to repair and venture into the sea again. The government has failed to provide financial assistance every single time the coastal erosion happens. We struggle to repair the boats with no steady income nowadays,” said N Chitrarasu, a resident of Srinivasapuram.

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) issued a warning that the strong surface wind with a speed reaching 30 km/h to 40 km/h is likely to prevail over TN especially northern coastal districts including Chennai till September 24.