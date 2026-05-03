No relief from heat even after sunset

As temperatures remain elevated even after sunset, experts caution that effects of ‘urban heat island’ are intensifying health risks, especially among vulnerable populations in cities like Chennai.

As the India Meteorological Department (IMD) continues to issue heat stress warnings, with several regions recording temperatures above 40°C, a less visible but equally serious pattern is emerging cities are failing to cool down at night. According to a study by WRI India, rising night-time temperatures are turning heat waves into a 24-hour phenomenon, with significant consequences for public health and urban living.