No receipt for taxes paid on Tamil Nadu Urban e-sevai app concerns Avadi residents

CHENNAI: Despite paying property taxes via the TN Urban e-sevai app before the April 30 deadline, many residents of Avadi's Paruthipattu are concerned as they have yet to receive an acknowledgement receipt.
The Kendriya Vihar residents in Paruthipattu claimed to have receive notification from the Avadi Corporation to pay property taxes before April 30 for the 2026-27, to avail of 5 per cent concession.
Hence, many made the payment 10 days ago on the app and the payment is yet to reflect on the app.
Developed and maintained by the Municipal Administration and Water Supply department, the TN Urban e-sevai app was launched to help citizens in municipal corporations (excluding Chennai Corporation) avail of urban services and pay taxes.
"I pay taxes through the TN Urban e-sevai app every year. I immediately receive the receipt, and the reduction reflects on the app. This year, however, I paid the tax on April 17, the amount was debited from my account, and I am yet to get a receipt," said VN Sainath, a resident.
SHHS Nagayanan, who owns a residential building, echoed the same view. He even attempted to pay the tax twice, and the amount was debited both times.
Further, Sainath added, "A formal complaint was registered in the Chief Minister's cells and asked the Avadi Corporation officials to address the issue. Several neighbours and a few of my friends experienced the same issue after making the payment."
An Avadi Corporation official responded to the queries that the issues may occur in the initial phase of the financial year due to technical and server errors. "The issues will be rectified on Monday by informing the Municipal Department head office," the official said.