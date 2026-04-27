No receipt for taxes paid on Tamil Nadu Urban e-sevai app concerns Avadi residents

The Kendriya Vihar residents in Paruthipattu claimed to have receive notification from the Avadi Corporation to pay property taxes before April 30 for the 2026-27, to avail of 5 per cent concession.

Hence, many made the payment 10 days ago on the app and the payment is yet to reflect on the app.

Developed and maintained by the Municipal Administration and Water Supply department, the TN Urban e-sevai app was launched to help citizens in municipal corporations (excluding Chennai Corporation) avail of urban services and pay taxes.