No night patrol duty for Chennai police personnel a year before retirement

CHENNAI: Chennai Police Commissioner A Arun announced on Sunday that police officers aged 59, including constables and special sub-inspectors, will be exempted from night patrol duties in consideration of their age.

In an official directive, Commissioner Arun stated, “In the Chennai Police Department, officers aged 59, who are set to retire within a year, are being relieved from night patrol duties. This decision has been taken considering their age and the dedicated public service and hard work they have contributed over their long careers. The relief applies to all police personnel aged 59, from constables to special sub-inspectors.”

The directive mandated police officials to grant exemption from night duty for a year until retirement to the personnel who will be turning 59 in the future.