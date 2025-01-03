No low-floor buses run in resettlement sites in Chennai

CHENNAI: The MTC has made significant strides with the introduction of 502 low-floor buses across 98 routes to improve accessibility for persons with disabilities (PwD) and senior citizens. However, activists have expressed concerns about the limited operation of only one low-floor bus from Perumbakkam, while neglecting the Semmencherry and Kannagi Nagar tenements.

Joel Shelton Terrance F, a policy researcher at Reach the Unreached—an organisation focused on the uplift and empowerment of vulnerable communities in the city—stated that MTC continues to overlook those in need by failing to operate enough low-floor buses from resettlement sites like Semmencherry, Kannagi Nagar, and Perumbakkam.

He noted that MTC operates 570 buses from Perumbakkam to Koyambedu, but many residents commute towards Broadway for work. "I have been requesting MTC to operate low-floor buses on routes 102P (Perumbakkam to Broadway), 102C (Semmencherry to Broadway), and 104K (Kannagi Nagar to Broadway) for the convenience of PwDs and senior citizens living in these resettlement areas,” he said.

"In the Perumbakkam and Semmencherry resettlement sites, more than 27,000 families have been relocated, with the bus system being the primary mode of transportation," he added.

Citing data from the December 3 movement, he pointed out that there are around 400 PwDs and elderly individuals residing in the Perumbakkam and Semmencherry areas, many of whom must travel 20 to 30 km for work each day. "The low-floor buses were introduced to facilitate easier transportation for persons with disabilities and the elderly,” he explained.

Professor Deepaknathan, president of the December 3 Movement, emphasised that a significant number of PwDs and the elderly live in the vulnerable communities of Perumbakkam, Semmencherry, and Kannagi Nagar post-resettlement. "I strongly urge MTC to consider these routes, as they will greatly impact the lives of PwDs and elderly individuals who rely on bus services,” he posted on the social media platform X.

MTC managing director Alby John Varghese responded by stating that a low-floor bus service on route 104K from Kannagi Nagar to Broadway will be launched soon. "We are transforming the Perumbakkam depot into the city's first electric bus depot. Since all the electric buses will be low-floor, Perumbakkam will be adequately served,” he assured, adding that no areas will be neglected and low-floor buses will be provided to cover all localities.