No gang-related murders in latter half of 2024, tells Chennai CoP Arun

CHENNAI: “There were no gang-related murders in the latter half of 2024 due to the effective action undertaken by the Organized Crime Unit (OCU),” claimed Greater Chennai Police.

The number of rowdy elements detained under the Goondas Act in 2024 almost doubled in comparison to the previous year, according to the statistics provided by the city police.

As many as 1,302 accused were detained under the Goondas Act in 2024 while in 2023, it was 714. Two years ago (2022), the number of history-sheeters detained under the Goondas Act was 469, police said.

The police added that the OCU was a newly formed unit after Commissioner Arun took charge in July last year (after the Armstrong murder). However, police sources said that it has only been re-christened and the team was given more freedom to ensure that active history-sheeters were identified and secured. The team fast-tracked the pending cases against them and ensured chargesheets were filed in respective courts.

On Friday, Commissioner Arun met the OCU officers and appreciated them for their efforts.