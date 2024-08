No electricity at Okkiyam Thuraippakkam till Aug 30 due to temple car festival

CHENNAI: The car festival of Arulmigu Pitari Ariyathamman temple at Okkiyam Thuraippakkam area will be held from Wednesday to Friday. Power will be suspended in view of safety from Wednesday at 11 pm to 6 pm today in the following areas:

Sri Pitari Ariyathamman Temple, Gangai Amman Temple Street, Iswaran Temple Street, Thiruvalluvar Street, Netaji Street, Thiruvalluvar Street, Pilliyar Temple Street, Vivekanandhar Street, Old Mahabalipuram Road Okiyampet (Guptabavan) and PTC Ganga Amman Koil Street areas, and in the areas of Sri Pitari Ariyathamman Temple, Gangai Amman Temple Street, Rajnagar Main Road and Mettukuppam Pillaiyar Temple Street from 6 pm to 1 am today.