No digging roads in Chennai from 30.09.2024 in view of monsoon: GCC commissioner Kumaragurubaran

CHENNAI: In anticipation of the North East monsoon, the Greater Chennai Corporation commissioner J Kumaragurubaran on Saturday announced that all road cuts carried out by service departments in the city should be halted from September 30 until further notice.

A letter has been set to all service departments including Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, Tangedco instructed to stop road cutting works at bus route roads and interior roads from Monday, noted an official release from Ripon Building.

Additionally, road cut will only be permitted for emergencies during this period and approval for the same should be obtained from the joint commissioner (works) and regional deputy commissioners - north, central and south for their respective areas.