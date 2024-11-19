No baggage fee on Chennai city buses for items below 20 kg, says MTC

CHENNAI: Good weighing below 20 kg can be carried free of charge on Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) buses, the corporation said in its newly introduced baggage policy for passengers travelling on city buses. But bags heavier than that would incur a charge of one passenger fare.

This includes items such as shoulder bags, handbags, portable electronic devices like cameras and laptops, wheelchairs for differently-abled passengers, and musical instruments for folk artists.

In addition, passengers are permitted to carry trolley suitcases or bags with a maximum size of 65 cm, free of charge. However, any baggage exceeding 20 kg or larger than 65 cm in size will incur a charge equivalent to one passenger fare.

The MTC clarified that baggage carried for business purposes weighing less than 20 kg will also be subject to charges. Items like contrabands, flammable goods, and wet loads that could disturb other passengers are strictly prohibited.

The corporation added that non-passenger loads such as large items taking up excessive space should not be brought on buses.

For carrying specific items like newspapers or mail for commercial purposes, passengers are required to seek prior permission before bringing them aboard.