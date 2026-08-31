No anganwadis at TNUHDB unit in Kotturpuram

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) tenements in Kotturpuram feature 1,800 units but lack an Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) centre. In a densely populated community with over 4,000 residents living in these tenements, the absence of an ICDS centre requires immediate attention.
Residents have raised concerns over the missing facility, which plays a critical role in providing early childhood education and healthcare in both rural and urban areas.
According to residents, former Chief Minister MK Stalin officially inaugurated the reconstructed housing project built for Rs 307.24 crore on March 2. Before that, around 1,476 families lived in the settlement, which had 10 anganwadis and one vaccination centre.
D Reshma, a resident of the complex, said, “Earlier, we had many anganwadis here. After being allotted the new tenements, we found there are no anganwadis. Many women work as domestic help; so sending their children to an anganwadi for basic learning would be a huge help. Due to a lack of space, six centres have been merged and are operating out of just 3 units in a nearby housing complex.”
Echoing her concerns, a senior citizen piped in: “I used to send my granddaughter to the anganwadi near the tenement opposite Muthumariamman Temple. When I asked the staff about the overcrowded classroom, they said they had requested more rooms, but none have been allotted yet.”
With 1,800 families moving into the newly constructed complex, the beneficiary population, including young children, pregnant women, lactating mothers, and adolescent girls, is expected to rise significantly
Ward 170 Councillor KR Kadhir Murugan told DT Next that children, mothers, and pregnant women face severe hardship regarding basic healthcare, nutrition, and vaccination services. “No space has been allotted for an anganwadi centre. When questioned, TNUHDB officials claimed they had handed over the land to the Greater Chennai Corporation. Although a request was submitted through the ICDS a year ago, TNUHDB has not taken responsibility for allocating space.”
A November 2025 letter from the Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) of Project 11, Mylapore, to the Councillor noted that 10 anganwadi centres previously managed by the TNUHDB were demolished during reconstruction. Seven of those centres, formerly located in H and R blocks, were torn down. Out of the original 10, space has been allocated for only 3 centres, leaving 7 requiring new space allocations.
With 1,800 families moving into the newly constructed complex, the beneficiary population, including young children, pregnant women, lactating mothers, and adolescent girls, is expected to rise significantly. Restoring the remaining 7 centres will directly benefit hundreds of families relying on early childhood education and maternal healthcare.
Murugan added: “On August 28, at the council meeting, I raised this issue during the Zero hour. Commissioner GS Sameeran said that the issue was taken into consideration and will be addressed after discussing with the TNUHDB officials.”
A senior official in the TNUHDB stated that if provisions were allotted for the ICDS centres at the tenement, “it will be opened and brought to public use. I will check with the officials and take necessary actions in this regard”.