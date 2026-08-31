No anganwadis at TNUHDB unit in Kotturpuram

Residents have raised concerns over the missing facility, which plays a critical role in providing early childhood education and healthcare in both rural and urban areas.

According to residents, former Chief Minister MK Stalin officially inaugurated the reconstructed housing project built for Rs 307.24 crore on March 2. Before that, around 1,476 families lived in the settlement, which had 10 anganwadis and one vaccination centre.

D Reshma, a resident of the complex, said, “Earlier, we had many anganwadis here. After being allotted the new tenements, we found there are no anganwadis. Many women work as domestic help; so sending their children to an anganwadi for basic learning would be a huge help. Due to a lack of space, six centres have been merged and are operating out of just 3 units in a nearby housing complex.”

Echoing her concerns, a senior citizen piped in: “I used to send my granddaughter to the anganwadi near the tenement opposite Muthumariamman Temple. When I asked the staff about the overcrowded classroom, they said they had requested more rooms, but none have been allotted yet.”