Nithya, who fought for Chennai’s marginalised, leads LA mayoral race

While political career in Los Angeles began with community activism, her engagement with urban issues and the relationship between citizens and local governments brought her to India. In 2010, she co-founded Transparent Chennai, an initiative focused on urban poverty and challenges faced by the marginalised.

Nithya comes from a Malayali family with roots in Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur. Her father R Venkatraman worked with Keltron before relocating to the United States, and her mother Sudha worked with Indian Overseas Bank.

Nithya moved to the US with her family when she was six.