NIOT Chennai launches dedicated centre to boost underwater robotic technologies

CHENNAI: Marking a significant step in India's efforts to strengthen indigenous underwater robotics and autonomous marine technologies, the National Institute of Ocean Technology inaugurated the Centre for Marine Autonomous Robotics Systems (CMARS) during a national-level workshop held in Chennai on Monday.
The two-day National Underwater Robotics Workshop, organised by NIOT at its Chennai campus, brought together around 300 researchers, academicians, industry experts, policymakers, students, and stakeholders from across the country.
During the event, Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, National Maritime Security Coordinator, and Dr MV Ramana Murthy, Mission Director, Deep Ocean Mission, inaugurated CMARS in the presence of NIOT director Balaji Ramakrishnan.
CMARS has been established as a dedicated centre for the development and integration of advanced marine autonomous and robotic technologies. The facility will focus on the design, testing, deployment and operation of autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), unmanned surface vessels, underwater sensors, artificial intelligence-based navigation systems, and other marine robotic platforms.
The centre will support a wide range of applications, including deep-sea exploration, ocean observation, seabed mapping, maritime surveillance, environmental monitoring, offshore infrastructure inspection, resource assessment, and disaster management. It is also expected to contribute to the objectives of the Deep Ocean Mission and India's expanding blue economy initiatives.
Officials said the workshop aligns with the country's long-term vision of developing self-reliant marine technology capabilities while supporting global sustainable development goals related to ocean conservation and resource management.