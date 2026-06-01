NIOT Chennai launches dedicated centre to boost underwater robotic technologies

The two-day National Underwater Robotics Workshop, organised by NIOT at its Chennai campus, brought together around 300 researchers, academicians, industry experts, policymakers, students, and stakeholders from across the country.

During the event, Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, National Maritime Security Coordinator, and Dr MV Ramana Murthy, Mission Director, Deep Ocean Mission, inaugurated CMARS in the presence of NIOT director Balaji Ramakrishnan.