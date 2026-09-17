Nine fishermen freed by Sri Lanka return to Chennai

The fishermen from Rameswaram had ventured into the sea on July 22. While they were fishing around midnight, the Sri Lanka Coast Guard surrounded their boat.

The Sri Lankan authorities arrested all nine fishermen, claiming that they had crossed the maritime boundary and entered Sri Lankan waters. Their fishing boat, nets, and catch were also seized.

The arrested fishermen were produced before the court and remanded in prison.

Following a request from the families of the fishermen, the State and Central governments took steps to secure their release. Indian Embassy officials in Sri Lanka held discussions with Sri Lankan authorities regarding the issue. Later, the nine fishermen were released and handed over to Indian officials in Sri Lanka.