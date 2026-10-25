Nine days of rain add 28 days of drinking water to Chennai’s reserves

The storage increased by 984.98 million cubic feet (mcft), from 4,485.68 mcft on October 15 to 5,470.66 mcft on October 24. The reservoirs now hold 41.38% of their combined capacity of 13,222 mcft, providing a significant boost to the city’s drinking water security as the northeast monsoon intensifies.

The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) supplies 1,237.71 mld, including 61.29 mld for industries, bulk consumers and municipal needs. Besides the 968.41 mld sourced from the reservoirs, the board draws 200 mld from the two desalination plants, 28 MLD from quarries, 16 mld from wells and borewells, 14 mld from sources in added areas and 5 MLD from Porur.