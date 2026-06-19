Nine arrested in Ayanavaram drug crackdown

CHENNAI: Nine persons were arrested in separate operations in Ayanavaram and Kilpauk for allegedly possessing narcotic substances for sale, and police seized 4.9 grams of methamphetamine, 15 grams of ganja, two mobile phones and three two-wheelers.
The arrests were made as part of the Chennai Police's intensified drive against drug trafficking and peddling, being carried out under the supervision of Commissioner of Police A Amalraj.
According to police, a team led by the inspector of Ayanavaram Police Station acted on a tip-off and conducted surveillance near the Sai Baba temple at Thikkakulam in Ayanavaram on June 18.
During the operation, officers intercepted seven persons who were standing near two-wheelers under suspicious circumstances.
A search revealed that the suspects were allegedly in possession of 2.5 grams of methamphetamine and 15 grams of ganja intended for illegal sale. Police arrested Gopinath (36), Yugesh (24), Rahul (19), Sridhar (23), Pushparaj (22), Milton (24) and Ebinesh (24).
The police also seized one mobile phone and two motorcycles from them.
Based on information provided during interrogation, police later arrested two alleged suppliers identified as Appu alias Aruppu Appu (36) of Kilpauk and Akash (22) of Nammalwarpet.
Officers seized an additional 2.4 grams of methamphetamine, one mobile phone and a motorcycle from the duo.
All nine accused were produced before a court on June 18 and remanded in judicial custody. Police said efforts were under way to trace other persons linked to the case.