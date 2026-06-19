Nine arrested in Ayanavaram drug crackdown

The arrests were made as part of the Chennai Police's intensified drive against drug trafficking and peddling, being carried out under the supervision of Commissioner of Police A Amalraj.

According to police, a team led by the inspector of Ayanavaram Police Station acted on a tip-off and conducted surveillance near the Sai Baba temple at Thikkakulam in Ayanavaram on June 18.

During the operation, officers intercepted seven persons who were standing near two-wheelers under suspicious circumstances.