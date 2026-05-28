Nigerian trafficker awarded 15-yr Rigorous Imprisonment

The case pertains to the seizure of 2.235 kg of Amphetamine from the possession of Egwin Kingsley Ugochukwu, a Nigerian national, at Coimbatore Railway Station in July 2021. NCB personnel intercepted the accused, who had travelled from New Delhi to Coimbatore by train.

On checking his belongings, NCB officials found the synthetic drug concealed in eight packets hidden beneath the bottom lining of a trolley bag carried by the accused.