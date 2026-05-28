Nigerian trafficker awarded 15-yr Rigorous Imprisonment

CHENNAI: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Chennai zonal unit, has successfully secured the conviction of an accused involved in interstate drug trafficking.
The case pertains to the seizure of 2.235 kg of Amphetamine from the possession of Egwin Kingsley Ugochukwu, a Nigerian national, at Coimbatore Railway Station in July 2021. NCB personnel intercepted the accused, who had travelled from New Delhi to Coimbatore by train.
On checking his belongings, NCB officials found the synthetic drug concealed in eight packets hidden beneath the bottom lining of a trolley bag carried by the accused.
The seized contraband was worth more than Rs 1 crore in the international illicit market, an official release said.
The accused had procured the amphetamine from New Delhi for further distribution and sale to youth and working professionals in Coimbatore.
After trial, the special court for NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act cases in Coimbatore convicted the accused and sentenced him to 15 years of Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) along with a fine of Rs. 1.5 lakh.
This conviction marks the 7th successful conviction secured by the NCB this year, an official release stated.
To fight against drug trafficking, the Narcotics Control Bureau seeks the support of citizens. Any person can share information related to the sale, transport, or trade of narcotics by calling the MANAS – National Narcotics Helpline Toll Free Number – 1933. The identity of the informer will be kept confidential.