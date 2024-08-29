NIA to have closer interaction with Chennai city police in investigation

CHENNAI: A high level meeting of senior NIA officials and top brass of the Chennai police decided to have closer interaction with the City Police in investigating cases with wider security implications, aimed at enhancing regional security and combating emerging threats.

This collaboration marks a significant step forward in fostering effective cooperation between the NIA and Chennai Police, ensuring a more cohesive approach to addressing security challenges in the region.

The decision was taken in a meeting of Santosh Rastogi, South Zone Director of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), with A Arun, Commissioner of Police of Greater Chennai Police, at the Police Commissionerate in Vepery on Thursday.

The high-level meeting also focused on various regional issues and specific cases of mutual interest, emphasizing the need for better coordination and seamless information exchange between the two agencies.