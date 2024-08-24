NIA gets custody of six Chennai-based HuT members for interrogation

CHENNAI: Six people from Chennai who allegedly have links with the radical, secretive outfit Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT) were sent to the custody of the National Investigation Agency for detailed interrogation.

The special court handling cases registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) allowed the premier agency to take them in custody for six days.

The accused are Hameed Hussain, his father Ahmed Mansoor and brother Abdul Rehman, and three others identified as Mohammed Maurice, Khader Nawaz Sherif, and Ahmed Ali.

The suspects have allegedly been holding secret meetings in Chennai to spread its fundamentalist ideology among groups of people and running a campaign throughout Tamil Nadu to establish Khalifah/Islamist rule in India.

They were also striving to divide the people by acting against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country, alleged the FIR registered by the NIA.

Sources said that the accused would be taken to different places as part of the inquiry before being produced before the court again.

While the Greater Chennai City Police's central crime branch (CCB) had arrested all six in May 2024 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for their alleged anti-national activities, the central agency recently took over the case for further for investigation and registered a fresh FIR.

The sleuths also searched the premises of the suspects in Triplicane.