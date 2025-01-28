NIA arrest ambulance driver in Purasawalkam for alleged ISIS connection

CHENNAI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested an ambulance driver allegedly having connection with the ISIS terrorist organisation.

According to a Maalaimalar report, the arrested was identified as Albasith Ameen from Thirumullaivasal in Mayiladuthurai who has been working as a driver for Kasthuri Ambulance Service Company in Purasawalkam.

On Tuesday, the NIA officials conducted raids at 20 locations across Tamil Nadu including 15 places in Thirumullaivasal and Chennai's Purasawalkam area.

He has been working as an ambulance driver in Chennai for the past eight months, reports added.

NIA officials began the searches this morning and seized the documents related to Albasith Ameen in connection with ISIS.