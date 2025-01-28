NIA arrest ambulance driver in Chennai for alleged ISIS connection

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old man from Mayiladuthurai district in Tamil Nadu has been arrested in Chennai by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for his alleged links to the ISIS terror outfit.

Albasit, a driver by profession, was working for a private ambulance service in Chennai. He was reportedly recruiting and propagating for the ISIS.

The NIA is currently interrogating Albasit at their Chennai office and conducting searches in over 15 locations across Tamil Nadu.

The arrest comes after a lengthy investigation, and the NIA has alleged that Albasit was in touch with ISIS handlers and was spreading the group's ideology.