NHRC files complaint over health risks from Kodungaiyur waste incinerator

Titled ‘Burning Human Rights: Hidden Costs of Human Lives by Waste-to-Energy Incinerators’, the report highlights alleged environmental hazards, health concerns and violations of constitutional rights linked to waste-to-energy operations in the area.

The report was submitted to NHRC and UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in June. While UNHRC has published the complete study on its official portal, NHRC has now formally registered the findings as a complaint and initiated proceedings.

FNCRWA president TK Shanmugan told DT Next, “The association has sought intervention from the human rights bodies and demanded the immediate closure of the operational 50-tonne plant. Following the complaint, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and other concerned departments are expected to respond to the allegations.”

In its submissions to NHRC and the State government, the federation sought recognition of waste-to-energy incineration as a violation of fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 14, 15, 19 and 21 of the Constitution. It also called for human rights, health, environmental and socio-economic impact assessments to be made mandatory before State Pollution Control Boards approve incineration projects. Other demands include medical camps for affected residents, monetary compensation and the immediate suspension of operations at the Kodungaiyur plant.

A joint inspection by TNPCB officials, District Revenue Officer and GCC had reportedly found serious environmental and regulatory violations, leading to the temporary closure of the 50-tonne incinerator in February 2026.

“However, the plant resumed operations within a few months,” Shanmugan added. “The association has since filed a RTI application seeking details of the basis on which permission was granted to restart the facility.”

The federation has also demanded the complete abandonment of the proposed 2,100-tonne waste incineration facility in the region.

In addition, it urged the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to reverse the Central Pollution Control Board’s reclassification of waste incinerators from the ‘Red’ category to the ‘Blue’ category. It also called for sustained support for informal waste pickers and decentralised recycling systems as alternatives to large-scale incineration.