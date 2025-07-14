NGT: Study alt alignment for link road in Adyar

CHENNAI: The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) asked the Water Resources Department (WRD) and the state highways department why they dumped sand on the northern side of the Adyar River and on the eastern side of the Thiru Vi Ka Bridge.

Also, the Tribunal directed the departments to examine the proposed link road between Greenways Road and Durgabai Deshmukh Road through the compound of Dr MGR Janaki College of Arts and Science.

While hearing a petition filed by Ramaniyam Towers Residents Association, who filed a case against the dumping of sand and other materials on the stretch, the bench observed it would be open to the authorities to do all the rest of the work for the link road without touching the stretch in contention.

"We only direct the WRD as well as the State Highways Department to file their independent reports as to why the dumping of the sand inside the northern side of the Adyar River and the eastern side of the Thiru Vi Ka Bridge is done. Let them clarify why the WRD is carrying out the dumping, and whether it is solely for strengthening the bund or also intended to facilitate other purposes," the bench said.

The bench also noted that if the alignment of the road proposed is within the campus of the Dr MGR Janaki College of Arts and Science, the applicant cannot have any objection. "We clarify that other than the CRZ stretch, where the road is alleged to be laid, it is open to the department to go ahead with the rest of the works," the order said.