NGT slams public for littering on Marina beach, warns of fine

CHENNAI: The National Green Tribunal South zone has categorically warned members of public that those littering on the Marina beach hereafter would be immediately fined for the violation.

With tonnes of garbage being strewn across the beach following 'Kaanum Pongal' that was celebrated last week, the tribunal took suo moto cognizance of the matter and investigated it.

Tribunal Judge Pushpa Satyanarayana pointed to photos of garbage piled up in various places on Marina beach and said that it pained her to see that people did not know how to protect the beach, according to a Thanthi TV report.

She also strongly criticized the fact that people were engaging in such activities because of they were given a holiday for Kaanum Pongal and that she planned to recommend to the state government to cancel the holiday.

Lawyer T Shanmuganathan, who appeared on behalf of the state government, said that this cannot be stopped unless littering is considered a crime and fined. "Everyone throws garbage without any distinction, whether educated or uneducated," he noted.

Following this, the tribunal instructed the public prosecutor to set up special forces on days when the beach is most crowded and to immediately fine those littering the place. Furthermore, the Chennai Corporation and the Pollution Control Board have been asked to submit their respond in this regard.