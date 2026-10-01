NGO brings tribal students to Chennai for education exposure

It is organised by the Rights Education and Development Centre (READ), a non-profit working for the past 25 years in Sathyamangalam and Erode regions on education, healthcare and livelihood development among tribal and other marginalised communities.

Students will visit Loyola College, Madras School of Social Work (MSSW), Marina Beach, IIT Madras, Anna Centenary Library and Birla Planetarium. The visits are intended to give students an opportunity to directly experience the educational environment and understand the opportunities available in higher education and technology.

A member of READ said, “The programme is also expected to help students develop greater awareness about pursuing higher education. The challenges faced by students in the hill regions are particularly significant, with many travelling to school and colleges amid areas where encounters with elephants, tigers and other wildlife are a concern. These circumstances add to the difficulties involved in accessing education and transportation.”