News reports no basis to order CBI probe in TVK MLA poaching case: Madras High Court

The First Bench of the Madras High Court, comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan, dismissed a public interest litigation seeking transfer of the investigation into the alleged attempt to poach a TVK MLA from the Triplicane Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The Bench observed that the petitioner had relied heavily on newspaper reports, press releases, and social media audio and video clips to contend that "horse-trading" was taking place and that other complaints were being ignored. The court emphasised that newspaper reports and social media broadcasts cannot form the basis for directing the transfer of a criminal investigation. It further observed that a court of law cannot order the transfer of a statutory investigation based on newspaper headlines or viral videos circulating on digital platforms.