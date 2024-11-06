News channel staff killed in road accident near Ashok Nagar

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old man died in a road accident near Ashok Nagar on Tuesday morning when his bike crashed into an autorickshaw.

The autorickshaw driver suffered injuries as well and is under treatment, police said. Police identified the deceased as Bhuvaneshwaran of Old Washermanpet. He was employed with a private television news channel, they said.

Around 6 am on Tuesday, Bhuvaneshwaran was riding his bike along Ashok Nagar Second Avenue when he crashed into the autorickshaw. Due to the impact, he sustained severe injuries and died on the spot, according to a police officer. Police said that the motorist was wearing a helmet.

Guindy TIW (Traffic Investigation Wing) personnel rushed to the scene and moved the body to the Government Royapettah Hospital for post-mortem. The auto-driver was admitted to a hospital for treatment, and the police said he would be remanded after his treatment.