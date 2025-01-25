Newly opened PHC in Avadi Corporation remains closed for hours

CHENNAI: Though Tamil Nadu is considered to be the health capital of India and Chennai a hub for medical tourism, standardisation of drug availability and treatment options in several primary health centres (PHCs) in the city continue to be a challenge.

DT Next zeroed on two PHCs under the Avadi Corporation – one each in Sasthri Nagar, and Mittanamalli – and found that the newly inaugurated facility in Sasthri Nagar was not open to the public on Wednesdays. It was closed for several hours on other days.

When this reporter spoke to a few denizens, they stated that the facility remained closed most of the time. “There is a doctor but nobody knows when he’s available. The staff at the PHC close and open it as per their convenience,” said a resident of the area.

As per the information board, the UPHC is supposed to cater to pregnant women by offering post-natal services, infant and child welfare services, and other treatments for common illnesses. Also, outpatient treatment for minor diseases, infectious diseases, diagnosis and treatment of eyes, ears, nose and throat and problems, palliative care and emergency care during accidents are also on offer.

A septuagenarian cancer survivor, who is also a resident, complained about the lack of medicines in the clinic. “Insulin is provided only after certain tests. And, for that, the staff should be available, but at times they don’t arrive at the clinic until 9 am. There must be a prior notice for diabetics as they are fasting ahead of blood checks,” she pointed out. “Even first-aid for rabies or snake bite is not available as there is no refrigerator.”

“After the pandemic, the GHs all over India earned a good reputation. Denizens from the middle class depend on them a lot. So, it’s necessary that all the PHcs have basic facilities like refrigerators,” said T Sadagopan, president of Tamil Nadu Progressive Consumer Centre.

When contacted, a senior official attached to the Avadi Corporation said, “Irregular timings of the staff will be looked into.”

As a stark contrast, the second PHC in Mittanamalli, which is around 4 km away from the one at Sasthri Nagar, had a doctor, nurses and pharmacists handling patients with care.