Newly joined jewellery store employee escapes after swapping gold, diamonds in T Nagar

CHENNAI: The Chennai Police are searching for a female employee of a prominent jewellery store in T Nagar, who allegedly swapped gold and diamonds worth Rs 6 lakhs with fake covering jewellery.

According to a complaint filed by the store's manager, Suresh Jain, a routine audit revealed that several gold and diamond jewellery pieces were replaced with fake ones.

The police have registered a case and launched an investigation, which revealed that the employee, hired recently, was responsible for the theft.

Further investigation revealed that the employee had provided fake address and identity proofs while joining the store.

The police are currently searching for the absconding employee.

The police have requested anyone with information about the employee's whereabouts to come forward and assist in the investigation.