Newborn wrapped with polythene cover found dead in Adambakkam waste bin

CHENNAI: A newborn baby was found dead in a waste bin in Adambakkam on Saturday.

On Saturday morning the locals in the 175th Ward in Kakkan Nagar in Adambakkam noticed a foul smell emitting from the bin.

The sanitary workers who visited the spot started to clean the waste bin and found the body of a baby girl wrapped with polythene cover.

It was just born as the umbilical cord was also not cut properly.

On information, the Adambakkam police who visited the spot sent the body to the Chromepet GH and registered a case.

They are trying to identify those who dumped the body with the help of CCTV in the locality.