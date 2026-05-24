Newborn found in public bathroom with umbilical cord attached; police search for mother

CHENNAI: Police are searching for an unidentified woman who gave birth to a baby boy inside a Corporation public toilet near OMR Road in Sholinganallur and abandoned him with the umbilical cord still attached before fleeing the spot.
On Friday evening, a woman cleanliness worker discovered the newborn inside the women’s section of the restroom located on the service road along OMR.
It seemed like the baby was born just minutes before she discovered him, as the umbilical cord was still attached. Shocked by the sight, she informed two women who had come to use the toilet, and together, they attempted to take care of him. They immediately alerted the Semmenchery police station.
Police rushed to the spot and rescued the baby. The baby was first taken in a special pink police emergency vehicle to a nearby private hospital, where he was kept in the ICU for a few hours.
Later, he was shifted to the Government Children’s Hospital in Egmore for advanced treatment. Doctors are treating the child in the ICU with ventilator support. Hospital sources said he has crossed the critical stage and is now in a stable condition.
Meanwhile, police have formed a special team to identify and trace the woman who entered the public toilet, secretly delivered the baby and abandoned him there.