Newborn found in public bathroom with umbilical cord attached; police search for mother

On Friday evening, a woman cleanliness worker discovered the newborn inside the women’s section of the restroom located on the service road along OMR.

It seemed like the baby was born just minutes before she discovered him, as the umbilical cord was still attached. Shocked by the sight, she informed two women who had come to use the toilet, and together, they attempted to take care of him. They immediately alerted the Semmenchery police station.