Newborn found dead in garbage bin in Vanagaram

CHENNAI: A newborn girl’s body was recovered from a garbage bin at Vanagaram on Thursday morning. A few sanitary workers spotted the child’s body wrapped in a piece of cloth in the garbage bin near Kanniamman Koil in Odaima Nagar.

The workers informed their supervisor and later alerted the police control room. The team from Maduravoyal police station rushed to the spot and recovered the child’s body and sent it to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

The police are reviewing the CCTV footage to find who dumped the body of newborn in the bin. A case has been registered.