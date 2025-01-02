Newborn dies in Kovilambakkam midway while breastfeeding

CHENNAI: Tragedy strikes a Kovilambakkam couple as their newborn daughter died while the mother was breastfeeding her on Wednesday.

Ramji (35) of Kovilambakkam near Medavakkam is working as an engineer abroad, while his wife Haripriya is staying in Kovilambakkam with the children.

The couple has a 10-year-old daughter, and three weeks ago, Haripriya gave birth to a girl. On Wednesday night, the 23-day-old infant suffered in her mother’s arms due to suffocation midway through breastfeeding.

Haripriya burst into tears and shouted for help. Her neighbours came to the rescue and rushed the baby to a nearby private hospital, where the doctors declared the infant was dead.

Based on the information, the Medavakkam police visited the spot and sent the body for post-mortem to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. The police have registered a case and are inquiring about it with Haripriya.