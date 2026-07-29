Newborn child's body found dumped in garbage bin in Kilpauk

CHENNAI: The police on Tuesday recovered the body of a newborn child from a garbage bin in Kilpauk. Passersby alerted the authorities after they grew suspicious noticing a foul smell emanating from a plastic bag inside a garbage bin near a Corporation school on Thiyagappa Street in Kilpauk.
The police rushed to the scene and recovered the bag and opened it to find a child lying unconscious.
The officials rushed the child to a hospital where doctors declared that the child was brought dead. The police said that the child, a boy, appeared to be only a few hours old.
The body was later sent to a government hospital for post-mortem examination.
Based on the recovery, the police have registered a case. They are now investigating to identify the infant's parents and to determine whether the child was stillborn or was killed and dumped.
Authorities are also examining CCTV footage from the area to find unusual activity near the bin. Further investigation is under way.