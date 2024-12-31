Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|31 Dec 2024 11:25 PM IST
    New Year special: Chennai Metro Rail revises timetable for Jan 1, 2025; check here
    Chennai Metro Rail 

    CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has announced that the holiday timetable will be followed on January 1, 2025 (Wednesday), which is New Year day.

    Metro trains will run during the regular service hours between 5 am and 11 pm in the following timings:

    Between 5 am - 12 pm (noon) and 8 pm - 10 pm: Metro trains will be available every 10 minutes.

    Between 12 pm (noon) - 8 pm, Metro trains will be available every 7 minutes.

    Between 10 pm – 11 pm, Metro trains will be available every 15 minutes.

    DTNEXT Bureau

