New Year special: Chennai Metro Rail revises timetable for Jan 1, 2025; check here

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has announced that the holiday timetable will be followed on January 1, 2025 (Wednesday), which is New Year day.

Metro trains will run during the regular service hours between 5 am and 11 pm in the following timings:

Between 5 am - 12 pm (noon) and 8 pm - 10 pm: Metro trains will be available every 10 minutes.

Between 12 pm (noon) - 8 pm, Metro trains will be available every 7 minutes.

Between 10 pm – 11 pm, Metro trains will be available every 15 minutes.