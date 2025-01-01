New Year night revelries end in tragedy for nine in Chennai city

CHENNAI: Nine persons, including twin brothers, died in separate incidents related to New Year revelries in Chennai city, suburbs and neighbouring districts on Wednesday.

Of the nine, seven died in road accidents while the twins drowned in sea off Kalpakkam.

In Chetpet, a 30-year-old man who was working as a cook in an eatery, died after he lost control of his bike and fell on the road in Gengu Reddy subway early on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Deepak Garg of Moolakadai. His pillion rider, R Babu of Muttukadu, survived with injuries on his shoulder and knee.

The police said Garg suffered head injuries that proved fatal and his body has been moved to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.

In another accident, on East Coast Road (ECR) near Neelankarai, within Adyar TIW (Traffic Investigation Wing) limits, a 19-year-old died and his friend riding pillion sustained injuries after their rashly driven bike rammed into a parked tanker lorry near a petrol bunk. The deceased, L Sarukesh, was a hotel management student while his friend J Sanjay (19) is a resident of Saligramam. Police said the accident happened around 4 am when the duo was returning after New Year celebrations.

In Kelambakkam police limits, a man from Bihar who was working in Siruseri, died after his bike skidded when he was speeding on OMR. In Nookampalayam, J Nitish (18) who was returning after the New Year celebrations died after he lost control of his vehicle and fell into a roadside pit near Sithalapakkam.

A 55-year-old man, who was returning from a church around 1.30 am, was run over by an unidentified vehicle when he was crossing the Velachery Road near the Pallikaranai old police station.

Meanwhile, in Kalpakkam, Chengalpattu district, 16-year-old twins Nivas and Nithish from Thiruvottiyur in Chennai drowned in the sea. They were part of a family group that went to Mamallapuram and stopped by Kalpakkam.

In Guduvanchery, an elderly man was run over by an unidentified vehicle. Police said they have not identified the man yet.

A woman, Suchitra, died and her husband Shanmuga Sundaram sustained injuries after a truck hit their bike on the Padi flyover on Wednesday morning.