New pickleball court to come up at Thiru Vi Ka Nagar

CHENNAI: The city is set to add another public pickleball facility, with the Greater Chennai Corporation granting approval for a new court in Jamalia at an estimated cost of Rs 1.52 crore. The project will come up at Bhashyam 1st Street in Ward 74, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar (Zone 6) and will be developed as a dedicated pickleball court.
The move adds to a series of steps taken by the Corporation over the past few years to accommodate the fast-growing sport within public spaces.
Earlier, as part of renovation plans for the J Jayalalithaa Basketball Stadium in Kilpauk, a dedicated pickleball courts were included in the redesigned layout. The stadium has been undergoing long-pending upgrades to convert it into a multi-sport complex.
Pickleball courts have already come up at the Metro Park near the (CMRL) headquarters in Nandanam. The facility, developed on open space land, includes pickleball courts alongside other recreational amenities.
The civic body officials stated that the game has gained a lot of traction among the public and are looking for feasibility to open more such courts across the city.