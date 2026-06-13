New mom kills infant, ends life in Aminjikarai

Dharini (25) and Praveen, who runs a tattoo parlour in Nungambakkam, lived with their daughter Shreya and both their mothers in an Aminjikarai apartment.

On Friday, Praveen had left for work, and Dharini's mother, Radhika, had gone to a hospital in the evening. Dharini, her daughter and her mother-in-law, Veena, were at home.