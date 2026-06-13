New mom kills infant, ends life in Aminjikarai

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old new mother ended her life after allegedly killing her three-month-old daughter at their residence in Aminjikarai on Saturday (June 13).
Dharini (25) and Praveen, who runs a tattoo parlour in Nungambakkam, lived with their daughter Shreya and both their mothers in an Aminjikarai apartment.
On Friday, Praveen had left for work, and Dharini's mother, Radhika, had gone to a hospital in the evening. Dharini, her daughter and her mother-in-law, Veena, were at home.
When Radhika returned later at night, she found her daughter and granddaughter lying unconscious on the floor, and Veena was in another room.
Both women raised alarm, and their neighbours rushed in to take Dharini and Shreya to a private hospital.
There, they were referred to another hospital, where doctors declared the woman and her child as dead on arrival.
Preliminary inquiries indicated that Dharini had been undergoing treatment for depression. The Aminjikarai police have registered a case and are investigating.